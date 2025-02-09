Previous
Repurposed Beauty by elf
40 / 365

Repurposed Beauty

I have a habit of scouring second hand shops for quirky things for pot plants.
This heavy beauty I found yesterday and it's the best place for my kokedama filled with a variety of succulents. That's my happiness in a jar for the day.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact