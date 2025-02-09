Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Repurposed Beauty
I have a habit of scouring second hand shops for quirky things for pot plants.
This heavy beauty I found yesterday and it's the best place for my kokedama filled with a variety of succulents. That's my happiness in a jar for the day.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
582
photos
11
followers
11
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
9th February 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#succulents
,
#flora
,
#gardening
,
#kokedama
,
#mossball
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close