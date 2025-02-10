Previous
War Memorial at Night by elf
41 / 365

War Memorial at Night

A late venture last night meant I was able to photograph this monument without any one else in the space.

Very peaceful.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact