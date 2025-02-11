Previous
Metro Lines by elf
Metro Lines

Still enthralled with our new Metro it's always shiny and clean. The lines on the white walls and ceilings dazzle your eyes
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
Very attractive… and no people.
