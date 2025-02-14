Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
45 / 365
Street Art
Amidst the shimmering red tat for Valentine's Day I found this very detailed B&W street art.
It had to be shot from this angle to avoid climbing the fence.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
587
photos
11
followers
11
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
14th February 2025 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
#urban
,
#streetart
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive art
February 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close