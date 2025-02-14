Previous
Street Art by elf
Street Art

Amidst the shimmering red tat for Valentine's Day I found this very detailed B&W street art.
It had to be shot from this angle to avoid climbing the fence.
ELFord

@elf
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive art
February 14th, 2025  
