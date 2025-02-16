Sign up
47 / 365
Writers Crossing
I took this fun photo for a shoot I did for our writers collective. We are publishing a collection shortly and one of the series of photos I took will be on the back cover.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
589
photos
11
followers
11
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
15th February 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
