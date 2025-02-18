Previous
Celebrity Most Fowl by elf
Celebrity Most Fowl

This gorgeous sculpture has debuted on a popular TV program called Better Homes and Gardens. The community garden and its purpose was a feature of the program. So let's hope celebrity doesn't go to her head.
ELFord

