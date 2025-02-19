Sign up
The Harvest Begins
This tomato sprouted out of our compost bin. This is the first of an estimated 80 tomatoes to come
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
18th February 2025 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#vegetables
,
#homegrown
