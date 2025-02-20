Previous
Fluke by elf
Fluke

I tossed this soft leaf and it was impaled on this iris leaf below the verandah.
Shot through the heart.
ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
