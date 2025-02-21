Previous
The Tiniest Apple by elf
52 / 365

The Tiniest Apple

Spotted this perfect apple it is smaller than a coin.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
14% complete

