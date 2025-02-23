1000057758

Previous
The tree fall after the big storm damagedvmy magnolia grown from a seedling. A bit of a rescue with a splint meant it recovered enough to produce one flower. It will be gone by this afternoon as it's very warm today.
23rd February 2025

