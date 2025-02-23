Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
54 / 365
1000057758
The tree fall after the big storm damagedvmy magnolia grown from a seedling. A bit of a rescue with a splint meant it recovered enough to produce one flower. It will be gone by this afternoon as it's very warm today.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
596
photos
11
followers
11
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
23rd February 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#magnolia
,
#flora
,
white magnolia". #garden #trees
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close