Previous
Broadcast Life by elf
55 / 365

Broadcast Life

Enjoying my new gig being responsible for media at the local community radio station..High on enthusiasm and very low budget.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact