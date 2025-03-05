Previous
Ancient Fig by elf
62 / 365

Ancient Fig

This big Moreton Bay Figtree is in one of the oldest suburbs in Sydney.
Majestic is the best way to describe it.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact