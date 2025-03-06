Previous
Instant Mini Garden by elf
63 / 365

Instant Mini Garden

I collected these cuttings from local Pay It Forward Sites and voila instant gardens.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
