Previous
Next
Sketch Class by elf
65 / 365

Sketch Class

Dodging showers we chose this rooftop recreation area to sketch. The perfect compromise between indoor and outdoor spaces.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact