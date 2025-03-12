Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
68 / 365
Textile Event
Attended a community creative fabric sewing event. Everyone was asked to sketch and embroider an image from their past and present. I snapped this image and I love the colours and simplicity of the image.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
610
photos
11
followers
11
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
12th March 2025 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#art
,
#community
,
#embroidery
,
#textiles
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close