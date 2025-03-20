Previous
Next
Teeny Friend by elf
79 / 365

Teeny Friend

Spotted on the top of the cosmos.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful closeup
March 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very lovely… beautiful shadows
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact