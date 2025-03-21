Previous
Autumn Bromeliad by elf
79 / 365

Autumn Bromeliad

I never tire of looking into these amazing plants. They pop up for a few days, the colours dazzle and then they vanish .
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact