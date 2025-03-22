Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
80 / 365
Film Festival Debut
Here's the big community event my film was screened on a big LED Screen.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
622
photos
11
followers
11
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#film
,
#community
,
#festival
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close