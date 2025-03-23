Previous
Movie Title
Movie Title

This is the title screen from my film Weaving Connections demonstrating the versatility of Dr Virginia Keft's weaving which regularly features Flying Foxes. The film screened at a community open air film night.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

ELFord

