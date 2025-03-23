Sign up
81 / 365
Movie Title
This is the title screen from my film Weaving Connections demonstrating the versatility of Dr Virginia Keft's weaving which regularly features Flying Foxes. The film screened at a community open air film night.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
2025
#movie
#cover
#flyingfox
