Previous
Eye Tree by elf
83 / 365

Eye Tree

I noticed this eye on my walk this morning. References the eye in hieroglyphics.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact