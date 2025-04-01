Previous
Brilliant Surprise by elf
91 / 365

The bromeliads grow really fast and disappear equally quickly but they are so worth an admiring gaze.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
