Green Scene by elf
Green Scene

A wiggle of the antennae and my eyes were drawn to the little grasshopper hiding in the iris leaves.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
just a lil bit
April 2nd, 2025  
