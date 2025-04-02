Sign up
92 / 365
Green Scene
A wiggle of the antennae and my eyes were drawn to the little grasshopper hiding in the iris leaves.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Tags
#garden
#green
#insect
#grasshopper
KoalaGardens🐨
just a lil bit
April 2nd, 2025
