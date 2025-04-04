Previous
Press Cafe by elf
93 / 365

Press Cafe

Cool decor of endless books and gavels strung in a line. Makes you ponder the sentences issued.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact