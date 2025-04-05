Previous
The Last Day of Daylight Savings by elf
The Last Day of Daylight Savings

We really are heading to colder nights but the sunsets are spectacular.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
