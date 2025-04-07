Previous
Pink Dreams by elf
97 / 365

Pink Dreams

My 3 yo great niece wanted a pink ice block. The shopkeeper kindly gifted us these two. His random act of kindness made us both very happy.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact