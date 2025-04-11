Previous
Tarragon Reaches for the Sky by elf
Tarragon Reaches for the Sky

The yellow blooms are quite striking and the contrast taken from under the plant with the blue sky is bold.
11th April 2025

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the pov
April 11th, 2025  
