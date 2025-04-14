Previous
Night on the Riverside by elf
Night on the Riverside

A busy channel during the day but night time changes everything. A very calm place at night.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
