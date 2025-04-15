Sign up
Previous
105 / 365
Reflections in the Park
This is the best view in my local park.
Endless green and yellow textures and reflections in the stream.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
1
1
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
647
photos
11
followers
11
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
9th April 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#parks
,
#nature
,
#urban
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful I love how the fern frames the pond
April 15th, 2025
