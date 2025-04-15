Previous
Reflections in the Park by elf
Reflections in the Park

This is the best view in my local park.
Endless green and yellow textures and reflections in the stream.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful I love how the fern frames the pond
April 15th, 2025  
