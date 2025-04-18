Previous
Let There be Light by elf
107 / 365

Let There be Light

Playing with the sunlight on a perfect Good Friday.
Warm, clear and fine.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully presented
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact