Wild Red by elf
111 / 365

Wild Red

Spotted some wild strawberries. Such intense colour.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
