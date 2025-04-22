Previous
Dessert Bowl Succulents by elf
112 / 365

Dessert Bowl Succulents

A collection of random plants popped into a repurposed dessert bowl. A month later and they are blooming.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact