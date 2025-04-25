Sign up
Previous
114 / 365
Fungi in the Forest
I found these at the base of a large eucalyptus tree. If they are the species I think they are, they glow in the dark.
I'm not brave enough to walk into the bush at night to find out.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Views
0
Album
2025
Tags
#fungi
,
#fungus
