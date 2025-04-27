Previous
Teeny Fungi by elf
116 / 365

Teeny Fungi

These tiny fungi are less than the size of a corkboard pin. They start as specks of colour and become vibrant as the day progresses. I photograph them because they are temporary and beautiful.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact