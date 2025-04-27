Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Teeny Fungi
These tiny fungi are less than the size of a corkboard pin. They start as specks of colour and become vibrant as the day progresses. I photograph them because they are temporary and beautiful.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Tags
#nature
,
#red
,
#fungi
,
#macro
