Tiny Spider by elf
Tiny Spider

Continuing with tiny things I had to chase this little spider around the leaftips.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
Interesting spider
April 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully presented I love the close-up of the spider
April 28th, 2025  
