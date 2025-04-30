Previous
Found Gum Blossoms by elf
Found Gum Blossoms

After the rains this little sprig was stranded in a tree intact despite being so delicate.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
