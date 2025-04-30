Sign up
120 / 365
Found Gum Blossoms
After the rains this little sprig was stranded in a tree intact despite being so delicate.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
2025
Pixel 7
30th April 2025 10:13am
#flower
#gumtree
#blossom
