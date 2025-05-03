Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
122 / 365
Frilling
This fungi is past its best and breaking out of its skin.
The frilly fronds remind me of the classic shot of Marilyn Monroe's upblown skirt over the air vent. So temporary, elegant and delicate.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
666
photos
12
followers
11
following
33% complete
View this month »
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
4th May 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#fungi
,
#naturephotography
,
#fungiphotography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close