Frilling by elf
122 / 365

Frilling

This fungi is past its best and breaking out of its skin.
The frilly fronds remind me of the classic shot of Marilyn Monroe's upblown skirt over the air vent. So temporary, elegant and delicate.
3rd May 2025

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
