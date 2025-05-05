Previous
The Only Way is Up by elf
The Only Way is Up

A tricky shot to take, it looks crazy and I love it. A bit of a mind bender. I hope it makes you smile.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
