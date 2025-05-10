Previous
Raindrops on Red Geraniums by elf
Raindrops on Red Geraniums

Bewitching sparkling raindrops.
10th May 2025

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
May 11th, 2025  
