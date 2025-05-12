Previous
Baby Bluey by elf
Baby Bluey

A baby blue tongue lizard has taken up residence outside my garden office.
Shorter than a house brick.
ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
May 17th, 2025  
