Previous
130 / 365
Starfish Fungi
Found on a local walk in the park. More about because of the rain.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
1
1
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
#nature
,
#red
,
#fungi.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This looks awesome
May 13th, 2025
