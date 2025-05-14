Previous
Night Cosmos by elf
Night Cosmos

I'm a little bit obsessed with this plant as it's taller than me and producing beautiful flowers. I shot this at night from beneath the flowers and it is a beautiful sight. I hope you enjoy it too.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
May 17th, 2025  
