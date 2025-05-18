Previous
Birthday Bouquet by elf
Birthday Bouquet

Attended a birthday party on a wet soggy Sunday and I was automatically drawn to these gifted sunflowers.
Instant smile.
ELFord 🇦🇺

Beverley ace
Zooming in to your beautiful detail…. Great shot
May 18th, 2025  
