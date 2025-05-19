Sign up
138 / 365
Force
This delicate fungi forced its way through harsh earth and grass to show the gills and grills. It's about a palm width diameter.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
1
1
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
681
photos
12
followers
11
following
38% complete
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
18th May 2025 11:54am
Tags
#nature
,
#gardens
,
#fungi
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Really nice
May 20th, 2025
