Force by elf
Force

This delicate fungi forced its way through harsh earth and grass to show the gills and grills. It's about a palm width diameter.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Really nice
May 20th, 2025  
