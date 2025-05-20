Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
139 / 365
Leaving on a Jetplane
First adventure since Covid
20th May 2025
20th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
681
photos
12
followers
11
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
20th May 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#usa
,
#flight
,
#tourism
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Have fun
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close