144 / 365
Walking into the Past
Visit to the assassination site of Dr MLK JR, a solemn experience I was in primary school when this happened. I wonder how different things might be if he had lived.
I was stunned to hear someone ask 'Why did they kill him?'
25th May 2025
25th May 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
826
photos
13
followers
12
following
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
1
2025
25th May 2025 3:42pm
#usa
,
#history
,
#memphis
,
#mlk
