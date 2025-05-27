Previous
Peabody Ducks by elf
145 / 365

Peabody Ducks

There's a daily duck parade in the foyer of the Peabody Hotel Memphis.
They get out of the pond, walk the red carpet and take the elevator to their rooftop abode. No duck on the dinner menu.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
