145 / 365
Peabody Ducks
There's a daily duck parade in the foyer of the Peabody Hotel Memphis.
They get out of the pond, walk the red carpet and take the elevator to their rooftop abode. No duck on the dinner menu.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
688
photos
12
followers
11
following
40% complete
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
26th May 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#ducks
,
#hotel
,
#traditions
,
#customs
