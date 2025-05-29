Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Gal at the Opry
My roomie loves country music and purchased these boots especially for the occasion because they make her happy. I took her portrait to show them off.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
3
1
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Tags
grand ole opry
,
#cowgirl
,
#americana
,
#nashville
,
#cosplay
Beverley
ace
Wow…. Awesome. She looks Great! I loved line dancing.
I plan on buying some red shoes next week…
May 29th, 2025
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@beverley365
definitely recommend sparkly red ones.
May 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looking good
May 29th, 2025
