Gal at the Opry by elf
147 / 365

Gal at the Opry

My roomie loves country music and purchased these boots especially for the occasion because they make her happy. I took her portrait to show them off.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
Wow…. Awesome. She looks Great! I loved line dancing.
I plan on buying some red shoes next week…
May 29th, 2025  
ELFord 🇦🇺 ace
@beverley365 definitely recommend sparkly red ones.
May 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looking good
May 29th, 2025  
