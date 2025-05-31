Sign up
149 / 365
Sunset Savannah Georgia
View from a rooftop bar over the river.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
1
1
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
30th May 2025 8:32pm
Tags
#usa
#city
#travel
#savannah
Christine Sztukowski
Magnificent scene
June 2nd, 2025
