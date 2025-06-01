Sign up
150 / 365
Arch Wonder
A secret garden inside the Greek Orthodox chapel.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
ELFord 🇦🇺
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
692
photos
12
followers
11
following
41% complete
View this month »
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
1st June 2025 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#architecture
,
#serenity
,
#staugustine
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely arch to an extraordinary scene
June 2nd, 2025
