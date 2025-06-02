Sign up
151 / 365
Portrait of Desire
These boots were so desired by my travelling companion I thought they deserved their own glamour portrait.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Tags
#boots
,
#red
,
#shoes
,
#cowgirl
,
#glamour
,
#glitter
,
#desires
